Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
420 Tibbs Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

420 Tibbs Lane

420 Tibbs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Tibbs Lane, Lexington, KY 40511
St. Martins Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NICE HOUSE on Tibbs Lane! 3 Bedrooms, Off-Street Parking, Pets Ok! - 420 TIBBS LANE: Single Family House with 3 Bedrooms and One Bath; Off-Street Parking; Nice Backyard with Patio; Pets Ok! Central Heat & AC (Wall unit in house does not need to be used).

Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Masterson Station Park, Spring Valley Golf Club and New Circle Rd. Local Schools are: Booker T. Washington Elementary; Winburn Middle; and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

$800/mo + utilities; $800 deposit;

Managed by MODERN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. Call KATHY at 859-285-1361 or call the MPM Office at 859-388-2000 for More Information or an Appointment! VIRTUAL OR FACETIME TOURS AVAILABLE

For more rentals, see our website at www.mpmlex.com; see us on Facebook

(RLNE5840406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

