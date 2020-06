Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3696 Cottage Circle Available 06/01/20 2 bed + Bonus Room - Great School District! - This is a nice 2 BR + Bonus Room / 2 BA / 1-car garage home is the perfect cottage home. It is approximately 1,526 SF. Pets are allowed. Large ground level deck and patio perfect for entertaining family and friends.



This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac off Man O War near Harrodsburg Road in one of the most desirable school districts in town: Rosa Parks Elementary, Beaumont Middle, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.



