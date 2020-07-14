3526 Hidden Cave Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! Viewings to begin July 22nd. This meticulously maintained ranch-style townhouse in Cave Hill Place is sure to please with lovely updates, NO steps, warm gas heat, and truly awesome location. Laminate flooring flows throughout most of the home. The great room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. The highly efficient kitchen with new granite counter tops and updated stainless refrigerator, range and dishwasher adds a special touch. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and walk-in shower also has doors that open to the private patio. New window treatments and paint throughout. Large laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Garage also has built-in cabinetry and concrete floor coating. Central vac makes cleaning less of a chore. HOA includes mowing/trimming and some snow removal. Schedule your viewing today!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3526-hidden-cave-cir-lexington-ky-40513-usa/7503c063-6153-4faa-9665-a635e3323294



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873726)