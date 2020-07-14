All apartments in Lexington
3526 Hidden Cave Circle

Location

3526 Hidden Cave Circle, Lexington, KY 40513
Cave Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1475 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! Viewings to begin July 22nd. This meticulously maintained ranch-style townhouse in Cave Hill Place is sure to please with lovely updates, NO steps, warm gas heat, and truly awesome location. Laminate flooring flows throughout most of the home. The great room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. The highly efficient kitchen with new granite counter tops and updated stainless refrigerator, range and dishwasher adds a special touch. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and walk-in shower also has doors that open to the private patio. New window treatments and paint throughout. Large laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Garage also has built-in cabinetry and concrete floor coating. Central vac makes cleaning less of a chore. HOA includes mowing/trimming and some snow removal. Schedule your viewing today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3526-hidden-cave-cir-lexington-ky-40513-usa/7503c063-6153-4faa-9665-a635e3323294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have any available units?
3526 Hidden Cave Circle has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have?
Some of 3526 Hidden Cave Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Hidden Cave Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Hidden Cave Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Hidden Cave Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle offers parking.
Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have a pool?
No, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have accessible units?
No, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Hidden Cave Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Hidden Cave Circle has units with dishwashers.
