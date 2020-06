Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two Story home located in Bryant Oak Place - This beautiful two story home offers large comfortable living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances. Four bedrooms, 2 1/5 bathrooms for plenty of room! There is a utility room located on the second floor. Carpet through out home. Electric heat and air. Two car attached garage. Six foot privacy fence with a great yard! Call today for an appointment to see this wonderful home. Available mid June



(RLNE4749451)