pet friendly garage

This split level home has a large living room with dining area and a nice size kitchen that leads out to a large fenced yard. The finished lower level is 575 sq. ft bonus family or entertaining area. 1 car attached garage.On 1/3 acre lot. Pets ok with some breed restrictions. Credit/criminal screening, income verification required. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

