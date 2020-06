Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Close to everything UK, football stadium, arboretum, Beautiful Townhome SS appliances in the kitchen with a double oven, hardwood flooring on first level, two more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large first floor master with private bath. Relax on deck with lots of privacy. One car attached garage, finished basement and laundry room in the finished basement. New carpet, freshly painted. Tenant occupied until June 30