2916 Sandersville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Executive Leasing at its finest. This majestic ranch on a finished walk out basement features, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, tile flooring, carpet and wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom is spacious; the master bath features a roomy soaking tub for your bath and bubbles as well as a separate shower. The split bedroom floor plan upstairs offers adequate privacy for the Master Suite with the den and fireplace being the focal point for the great room. The garage is oversized (576 Sq. Ft) and provides plenty of room to store all of your extra can't live without toys. Come on around back and you'll find plenty of room for a game of pick me up basketball or enjoy the privacy of the fenced yard. This property is neutrally decorated and will accommodate a live in Nanny, teenager, or aging parent in the roomy basement bedroom, and full bath. The basement living space has its own entrance for additional privacy.