Lexington, KY
2916 Sandersville Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:20 AM

2916 Sandersville Road

2916 Sandersville Road · (859) 576-5722
Lexington
Location

2916 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY 40511
Masterson Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Executive Leasing at its finest. This majestic ranch on a finished walk out basement features, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, tile flooring, carpet and wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom is spacious; the master bath features a roomy soaking tub for your bath and bubbles as well as a separate shower. The split bedroom floor plan upstairs offers adequate privacy for the Master Suite with the den and fireplace being the focal point for the great room. The garage is oversized (576 Sq. Ft) and provides plenty of room to store all of your extra can't live without toys. Come on around back and you'll find plenty of room for a game of pick me up basketball or enjoy the privacy of the fenced yard. This property is neutrally decorated and will accommodate a live in Nanny, teenager, or aging parent in the roomy basement bedroom, and full bath. The basement living space has its own entrance for additional privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Sandersville Road have any available units?
2916 Sandersville Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Sandersville Road have?
Some of 2916 Sandersville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Sandersville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Sandersville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Sandersville Road pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Sandersville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2916 Sandersville Road offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Sandersville Road does offer parking.
Does 2916 Sandersville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Sandersville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Sandersville Road have a pool?
No, 2916 Sandersville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Sandersville Road have accessible units?
No, 2916 Sandersville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Sandersville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Sandersville Road has units with dishwashers.
