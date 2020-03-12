All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

217 Arceme Avenue

217 Arceme Avenue · (859) 538-5600 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY 40505
Castlewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Arceme Avenue · Avail. Jul 17

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups! Fully equipped kitchen, including dishwasher and tons of counter space and cabinets! Covered front and back porch. Large back yard with storage shed. Off street parking.

Tenant Criteria
• Credit Check
• Criminal Background Checks
• No prior evictions, no negative landlord references
• Must be at current employment for at least 3 months
• Verifiable household income 3X monthly rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Arceme Avenue have any available units?
217 Arceme Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Arceme Avenue have?
Some of 217 Arceme Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Arceme Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
217 Arceme Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Arceme Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Arceme Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 217 Arceme Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 217 Arceme Avenue does offer parking.
Does 217 Arceme Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Arceme Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Arceme Avenue have a pool?
No, 217 Arceme Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 217 Arceme Avenue have accessible units?
No, 217 Arceme Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Arceme Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Arceme Avenue has units with dishwashers.
