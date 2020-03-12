Amenities
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups! Fully equipped kitchen, including dishwasher and tons of counter space and cabinets! Covered front and back porch. Large back yard with storage shed. Off street parking.
Tenant Criteria
• Credit Check
• Criminal Background Checks
• No prior evictions, no negative landlord references
• Must be at current employment for at least 3 months
• Verifiable household income 3X monthly rent
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5835474)