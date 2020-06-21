All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 2015 New Orleans Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
2015 New Orleans Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2015 New Orleans Drive

2015 New Orleans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2015 New Orleans Drive, Lexington, KY 40505
Eastland Parkway

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom home in Eastland! Schedule your showing today! Updated pics coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have any available units?
2015 New Orleans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 2015 New Orleans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2015 New Orleans Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 New Orleans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive offer parking?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have a pool?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have accessible units?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive
Lexington, KY 40511
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY 40511

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College