Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2015 New Orleans Drive
2015 New Orleans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2015 New Orleans Drive, Lexington, KY 40505
Eastland Parkway
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom home in Eastland! Schedule your showing today! Updated pics coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have any available units?
2015 New Orleans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
Is 2015 New Orleans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2015 New Orleans Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 New Orleans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive offer parking?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have a pool?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have accessible units?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 New Orleans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 New Orleans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
