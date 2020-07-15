1939 Bedinger Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs. Covered front and back porches provide comfortable areas for relaxing. Backyard is 90% fenced. Situated toward the back of a well kept cul-de-sac.



All applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide documentation of household income of at least $3750/month.



No Section 8, sorry.



No smoking, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with a $300 non-refundable cleaning fee and additional pet rent.



Call or Text Brian directly at 859-492-1563.