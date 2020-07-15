1939 Bedinger Ct

Amenities
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs. Covered front and back porches provide comfortable areas for relaxing. Backyard is 90% fenced. Situated toward the back of a well kept cul-de-sac.
All applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide documentation of household income of at least $3750/month.
No Section 8, sorry.
No smoking, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with a $300 non-refundable cleaning fee and additional pet rent.
Call or Text Brian directly at 859-492-1563.