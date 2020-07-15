All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1939 Bedinger Ct

1939 Bedinger Court · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Bedinger Court, Lexington, KY 40511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs. Covered front and back porches provide comfortable areas for relaxing. Backyard is 90% fenced. Situated toward the back of a well kept cul-de-sac.

All applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide documentation of household income of at least $3750/month.

No Section 8, sorry.

No smoking, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with a $300 non-refundable cleaning fee and additional pet rent.

Call or Text Brian directly at 859-492-1563.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Bedinger Ct have any available units?
1939 Bedinger Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Bedinger Ct have?
Some of 1939 Bedinger Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Bedinger Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Bedinger Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Bedinger Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 Bedinger Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1939 Bedinger Ct offer parking?
No, 1939 Bedinger Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Bedinger Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Bedinger Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Bedinger Ct have a pool?
No, 1939 Bedinger Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Bedinger Ct have accessible units?
No, 1939 Bedinger Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Bedinger Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Bedinger Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
