Lexington, KY
1646 Maywick View Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1646 Maywick View Lane

1646 Maywick View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Maywick View Lane, Lexington, KY 40504

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Gas-heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have any available units?
1646 Maywick View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 1646 Maywick View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Maywick View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Maywick View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane offer parking?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have a pool?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have accessible units?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 Maywick View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1646 Maywick View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
