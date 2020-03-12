Sign Up
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:21 AM
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1179 Tatesbrook Drive, Lexington, KY 40517
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$850
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR, 1.5BA duplex available in the Tatesbrook Neighborhood. Tenants pay electric, gas, water, and trash. Pets allowed, full basement, call today for your private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have any available units?
1179 Tatesbrook Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
Is 1179 Tatesbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Tatesbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Tatesbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Tatesbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 Tatesbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
