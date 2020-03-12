105 Burley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Floor Plan Available

Includes Washer/Dryer

Includes Flat Panel TV

Security System Included

Off street parking included

Drive, Walk or Bike to campus from this incredibly spacious, energy efficient 4 bedroom, 3 bath student oriented home. Situated in one of the fastest growing student neighborhoods near campus, it features a 42" flat panel TV, security system, and Kemiko stone floors on the first floor with new pergo style wood floors upstairs. Also features a covered front porch, raised rear deck, and spacious well designed kitchen with breakfast bar. All this, plus large bedrooms with lots of windows, washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, and plenty of parking make this a great place to live, and an absolutely fabulous venue for entertaining.