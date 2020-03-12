All apartments in Lexington
105 Burley Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

105 Burley Avenue

105 Burley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 Burley Avenue, Lexington, KY 40504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Floor Plan Available
Includes Washer/Dryer
Includes Flat Panel TV
Security System Included
Off street parking included
Drive, Walk or Bike to campus from this incredibly spacious, energy efficient 4 bedroom, 3 bath student oriented home. Situated in one of the fastest growing student neighborhoods near campus, it features a 42" flat panel TV, security system, and Kemiko stone floors on the first floor with new pergo style wood floors upstairs. Also features a covered front porch, raised rear deck, and spacious well designed kitchen with breakfast bar. All this, plus large bedrooms with lots of windows, washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, and plenty of parking make this a great place to live, and an absolutely fabulous venue for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Burley Avenue have any available units?
105 Burley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Burley Avenue have?
Some of 105 Burley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Burley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Burley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Burley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 Burley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 105 Burley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 Burley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 105 Burley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Burley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Burley Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 Burley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 Burley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 Burley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Burley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Burley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
