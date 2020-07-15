Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS 67214
Historic Midtown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Upstairs unit
2 bedroom
1 bathroom
$895 rent
$700 deposit
$35 application fee per adult
(RLNE5636397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have any available units?
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita, KS
.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wichita Rent Report
.
Is 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 offer parking?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
