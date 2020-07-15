All apartments in Wichita
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3

1240 North Emporia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS 67214
Historic Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Upstairs unit
2 bedroom
1 bathroom
$895 rent
$700 deposit
$35 application fee per adult

(RLNE5636397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have any available units?
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 offer parking?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
