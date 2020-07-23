Amenities
1052 S. Edwards - Property Id: 321563
1052 S. Edwards
Wichita,KS
Rent: $675.00
Deposit: $675.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Resident pays all utilities including trash and lawn care
Bedrooms: 2 , additional converted room could be 3rd
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Range ,refrigerator, disposal
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet
Sq Ft:1200
Yr built: 1952
Parking: off street
Availability:Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Converted room could be a 3rd bedroom.
External features: Fenced in back yard that includes a shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1052-s.-edwards-wichita-ks/321563
