Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1052 S. Edwards

1052 North Edwards Avenue · (316) 263-8110
Location

1052 North Edwards Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203
Sunflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $675 · Avail. now

$675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1052 S. Edwards - Property Id: 321563

1052 S. Edwards
Wichita,KS
Rent: $675.00

Deposit: $675.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Resident pays all utilities including trash and lawn care
Bedrooms: 2 , additional converted room could be 3rd

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Range ,refrigerator, disposal

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Carpet

Sq Ft:1200

Yr built: 1952

Parking: off street
Availability:Now

Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Converted room could be a 3rd bedroom.
External features: Fenced in back yard that includes a shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1052-s.-edwards-wichita-ks/321563
Property Id 321563

(RLNE5959418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

