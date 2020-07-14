All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like Maple Gardens Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
Maple Gardens Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Maple Gardens Village

Open Now until 5:30pm
10200 W Maple St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209
Westlink

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A-203 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 5E-332 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 4D-328 · Avail. Aug 22

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7G-151 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Gardens Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
pool table
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more. Fellowship abounds with Red Cross Good Nutrition lunches, weekly bingo, monthly pot lucks and monthly catered dinners. Our grounds feature beautiful courtyards with flowing streams and fountains and a private fishing lake that provides a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Maple Gardens also offers three community rooms, an exercise room, spa, wood shop and complimentary laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs, 1 year old
Parking Details: Open lot, garage: $70/month, carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Gardens Village have any available units?
Maple Gardens Village has 7 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Gardens Village have?
Some of Maple Gardens Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Gardens Village currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Gardens Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Gardens Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Gardens Village is pet friendly.
Does Maple Gardens Village offer parking?
Yes, Maple Gardens Village offers parking.
Does Maple Gardens Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Gardens Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Gardens Village have a pool?
No, Maple Gardens Village does not have a pool.
Does Maple Gardens Village have accessible units?
No, Maple Gardens Village does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Gardens Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Maple Gardens Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Maple Gardens Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity