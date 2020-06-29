9912 Floyd Street

Amenities
** Please note, 670+ credit score for all occupants over 18 years of age REQUIRED at this property**
So much space and close to everything! You will love the wood-look floors, updated light fixtures, granite counters & newer siding!! The formal living room and a formal dining room are great for entertaining. The comfortable family room with fireplace walks out to the fenced & treed back yard. The eat-in kitchen ha granite counters and lots of cupboards. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedroom share a hall bath. Upstairs is a large 4th bedroom. The finished basement is great for a rec-room complete with a half bath & laundry (including washer/dryer) here. There is also plenty of space for storage and an oversized garage. Close to shopping & restaurants. Don’t miss out!!
Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subd: Brookridge Estates
Style: Raised Ranch
Year Built: 1973
Sq feet per owner: 2000+
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2
Laundry location: Bsmnt
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Finished
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Brookridge
Middle Schl: Indian Hills
High Schl: SM South
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garage opener.
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is neither guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.
Directions: From Metcalf, turn W on 99th St (at light), make 1st Left on Marty, to Floyd.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.