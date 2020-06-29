9912 Floyd Street

Amenities

** Please note, 670+ credit score for all occupants over 18 years of age REQUIRED at this property**



So much space and close to everything! You will love the wood-look floors, updated light fixtures, granite counters & newer siding!! The formal living room and a formal dining room are great for entertaining. The comfortable family room with fireplace walks out to the fenced & treed back yard. The eat-in kitchen ha granite counters and lots of cupboards. The master bedroom has its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedroom share a hall bath. Upstairs is a large 4th bedroom. The finished basement is great for a rec-room complete with a half bath & laundry (including washer/dryer) here. There is also plenty of space for storage and an oversized garage. Close to shopping & restaurants. Don’t miss out!!



Possession Date: NOW

County: Johnson

Subd: Brookridge Estates

Style: Raised Ranch

Year Built: 1973

Sq feet per owner: 2000+

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 2

Laundry location: Bsmnt

Fireplace: 1

Basement: Finished

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Brookridge

Middle Schl: Indian Hills

High Schl: SM South

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garage opener.

Directions: From Metcalf, turn W on 99th St (at light), make 1st Left on Marty, to Floyd.

