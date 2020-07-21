9597 Outlook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool clubhouse some paid utils

3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo at Chalet - Property Id: 130569



A 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo at Chalet. Partially finished basement. Gas and water included in the rent (paid by Landlord), barely any bills in the winter. Washer and Gas dryer included in the rent. Nice clubhouse with community swimming pool. Great school system close walking distance.

2 minutes walk to neighborhood Sprouts grocery. Walking distance to Banks. New Lowes in the neighborhood.



Gas, water, trash, snow removal all included in the rent

No Dogs Allowed



