Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

9597 Outlook Drive

9597 Outlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9597 Outlook Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo at Chalet - Property Id: 130569

A 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo at Chalet. Partially finished basement. Gas and water included in the rent (paid by Landlord), barely any bills in the winter. Washer and Gas dryer included in the rent. Nice clubhouse with community swimming pool. Great school system close walking distance.
2 minutes walk to neighborhood Sprouts grocery. Walking distance to Banks. New Lowes in the neighborhood.

Gas, water, trash, snow removal all included in the rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130569p
Property Id 130569

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5012313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9597 Outlook Drive have any available units?
9597 Outlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9597 Outlook Drive have?
Some of 9597 Outlook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9597 Outlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9597 Outlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9597 Outlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9597 Outlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9597 Outlook Drive offer parking?
No, 9597 Outlook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9597 Outlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9597 Outlook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9597 Outlook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9597 Outlook Drive has a pool.
Does 9597 Outlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9597 Outlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9597 Outlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9597 Outlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
