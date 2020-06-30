Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

9423 Connell Drive Available 02/29/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with Cherry Cabients - Totally remodeled in Cherokee Hills. Come through the front door to find gleaming hardwoods neutral dcor & tons of square footage! Custom kitchen w/lots pull out shelving, special features, beautiful counter tops & tile backsplash. Separate living area in lower level with fireplace & backyard access. Generous master bedroom w/ walk in closet & private bathroom. Lot is 1.5 times the size of most lots in the neighborhood. Tons of extra storage in basement & finished attic area.

Entertainers dream living room with walk out to backyard patio.



Available Now for Immediate Move In

24 Month Lease Rate $1800

12 Month Lease Rate $1850



Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2494049)