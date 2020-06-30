All apartments in Overland Park
Location

9423 Connell Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212
Moody Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9423 Connell Drive Available 02/29/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with Cherry Cabients - Totally remodeled in Cherokee Hills. Come through the front door to find gleaming hardwoods neutral dcor & tons of square footage! Custom kitchen w/lots pull out shelving, special features, beautiful counter tops & tile backsplash. Separate living area in lower level with fireplace & backyard access. Generous master bedroom w/ walk in closet & private bathroom. Lot is 1.5 times the size of most lots in the neighborhood. Tons of extra storage in basement & finished attic area.
Entertainers dream living room with walk out to backyard patio.

Available Now for Immediate Move In
24 Month Lease Rate $1800
12 Month Lease Rate $1850

Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2494049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Connell Drive have any available units?
9423 Connell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 Connell Drive have?
Some of 9423 Connell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Connell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Connell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Connell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9423 Connell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9423 Connell Drive offer parking?
No, 9423 Connell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9423 Connell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Connell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Connell Drive have a pool?
No, 9423 Connell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Connell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9423 Connell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Connell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 Connell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

