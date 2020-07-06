9419 Lamar Ave

Amenities
Super Nice FURNISHED Apartment in Overland Park - Property Id: 267084
Available 1st of July to the right tenant(s). Huge, fully-furnished corporate (basement) apartment for rent in central Overland Park. Rental rate is $1100 per month (1 adult) or $1200 per month (2 adults).
Rate INCLUDES: WiFi, premium television streaming on big-screen, electric/water/sewer, laundry and trash/recycling. You will have a separate entrance and two designated parking places. Monthly lease (renewable) and pets are allowed (with approval and pet damage deposit). Apartment is approximately 1400 sq. ft. with large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Built in 2019 as an AirBnB/corporate apartment and is fully licensed by the city of O.P. as a short-term rental. $600 security/damage deposit includes $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. $250 pet-damage deposit (refundable).
The right tenant(s) would be working or retired professionals, NON-SMOKERS that are on the quieter side, neat and reliable/responsible. NOTE: MUST complete TurboTenant Pre-Screen to schedule a showing.
