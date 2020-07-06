All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

9419 Lamar Ave

9419 Lamar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207
Bel-air Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Super Nice FURNISHED Apartment in Overland Park - Property Id: 267084

Available 1st of July to the right tenant(s). Huge, fully-furnished corporate (basement) apartment for rent in central Overland Park. Rental rate is $1100 per month (1 adult) or $1200 per month (2 adults).

Rate INCLUDES: WiFi, premium television streaming on big-screen, electric/water/sewer, laundry and trash/recycling. You will have a separate entrance and two designated parking places. Monthly lease (renewable) and pets are allowed (with approval and pet damage deposit). Apartment is approximately 1400 sq. ft. with large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Built in 2019 as an AirBnB/corporate apartment and is fully licensed by the city of O.P. as a short-term rental. $600 security/damage deposit includes $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. $250 pet-damage deposit (refundable).

The right tenant(s) would be working or retired professionals, NON-SMOKERS that are on the quieter side, neat and reliable/responsible. NOTE: MUST complete TurboTenant Pre-Screen to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267084
Property Id 267084

(RLNE5903405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Lamar Ave have any available units?
9419 Lamar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Lamar Ave have?
Some of 9419 Lamar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Lamar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Lamar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Lamar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9419 Lamar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9419 Lamar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Lamar Ave offers parking.
Does 9419 Lamar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 Lamar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Lamar Ave have a pool?
No, 9419 Lamar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Lamar Ave have accessible units?
No, 9419 Lamar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Lamar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 Lamar Ave has units with dishwashers.

