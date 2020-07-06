9419 Lamar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Super Nice FURNISHED Apartment in Overland Park - Property Id: 267084



Available 1st of July to the right tenant(s). Huge, fully-furnished corporate (basement) apartment for rent in central Overland Park. Rental rate is $1100 per month (1 adult) or $1200 per month (2 adults).



Rate INCLUDES: WiFi, premium television streaming on big-screen, electric/water/sewer, laundry and trash/recycling. You will have a separate entrance and two designated parking places. Monthly lease (renewable) and pets are allowed (with approval and pet damage deposit). Apartment is approximately 1400 sq. ft. with large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Built in 2019 as an AirBnB/corporate apartment and is fully licensed by the city of O.P. as a short-term rental. $600 security/damage deposit includes $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. $250 pet-damage deposit (refundable).



The right tenant(s) would be working or retired professionals, NON-SMOKERS that are on the quieter side, neat and reliable/responsible. NOTE: MUST complete TurboTenant Pre-Screen to schedule a showing.

