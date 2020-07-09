9312 Ballentine Street

Amenities
SO MUCH NEW! Be the first to live in this renovated unit, entirely new kitchen with sparkling appliances, new paint, carpet, HVAC & water heater, light fixtures, new garage door & more. Laundry hook ups in extended garage, large finished basement room & back patio with green space. Private driveway & easy access to highways & entertainment.
***This is a NO SMOKING property***
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531