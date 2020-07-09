All apartments in Overland Park
9312 Ballentine Street

9312 Ballentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Ballentine Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Southdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SO MUCH NEW! Be the first to live in this renovated unit, entirely new kitchen with sparkling appliances, new paint, carpet, HVAC & water heater, light fixtures, new garage door & more. Laundry hook ups in extended garage, large finished basement room & back patio with green space. Private driveway & easy access to highways & entertainment.

***This is a NO SMOKING property***
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Ballentine Street have any available units?
9312 Ballentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 Ballentine Street have?
Some of 9312 Ballentine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Ballentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Ballentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Ballentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Ballentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Ballentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Ballentine Street offers parking.
Does 9312 Ballentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Ballentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Ballentine Street have a pool?
No, 9312 Ballentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Ballentine Street have accessible units?
No, 9312 Ballentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Ballentine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Ballentine Street has units with dishwashers.

