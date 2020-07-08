All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9301 Slater Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9301 Slater Street

9301 Slater Street · No Longer Available
Location

9301 Slater Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***MOVE IN SPECIAL:  1/2 off first months rent***

Come and check out this beautiful home located just off 95th and Antioch, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!

Featuring a great tri-level floor plan, this home is perfect for a large family or roommates!

The lower level of this home offers a large living space, bedroom, and half bath. The 2nd level living space is even more spacious than the first and offers great light from the sliding doors in the dining room that offers direct access to the back deck.

The 3rd level of this home features 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms!

This home also features an attached garage, large partially fenced backyard.

This one is sure to go quick, so check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Slater Street have any available units?
9301 Slater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9301 Slater Street currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Slater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Slater Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9301 Slater Street is pet friendly.
Does 9301 Slater Street offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Slater Street offers parking.
Does 9301 Slater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Slater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Slater Street have a pool?
No, 9301 Slater Street does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Slater Street have accessible units?
No, 9301 Slater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Slater Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Slater Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 Slater Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 Slater Street does not have units with air conditioning.

