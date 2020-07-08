9301 Slater Street

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off first months rent***



Come and check out this beautiful home located just off 95th and Antioch, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!



Featuring a great tri-level floor plan, this home is perfect for a large family or roommates!



The lower level of this home offers a large living space, bedroom, and half bath. The 2nd level living space is even more spacious than the first and offers great light from the sliding doors in the dining room that offers direct access to the back deck.



The 3rd level of this home features 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms!



This home also features an attached garage, large partially fenced backyard.



This one is sure to go quick, so check it out today!



