All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9219 Kessler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9219 Kessler Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 12:08 AM

9219 Kessler Lane

9219 Kessler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9219 Kessler Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home with a ton of square footage located on a treed lot! This completely updated home offers so much space including soaring ceilings in the living room & dining rooms. Chefs eat in kitchen with custom stained cabinetry, granite countertops, pantry, & bar seating. Family room offers a perfect space to entertain with easy access to oversized deck. All bedrooms are generous sizes and all bath have custom tile & vanities with granite countertops.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 Kessler Lane have any available units?
9219 Kessler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 Kessler Lane have?
Some of 9219 Kessler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 Kessler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9219 Kessler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 Kessler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9219 Kessler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9219 Kessler Lane offer parking?
No, 9219 Kessler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9219 Kessler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 Kessler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 Kessler Lane have a pool?
No, 9219 Kessler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9219 Kessler Lane have accessible units?
No, 9219 Kessler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 Kessler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9219 Kessler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City