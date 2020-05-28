9219 Kessler Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home with a ton of square footage located on a treed lot! This completely updated home offers so much space including soaring ceilings in the living room & dining rooms. Chefs eat in kitchen with custom stained cabinetry, granite countertops, pantry, & bar seating. Family room offers a perfect space to entertain with easy access to oversized deck. All bedrooms are generous sizes and all bath have custom tile & vanities with granite countertops.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.