8865 W. 106th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c52209b057 ----

Welcome to this spacious CONDO in a great Overland Park Location! This home has good sized bedrooms and 1 bath, and approximately 1,182 square feet. The property was built in 1986. The home has many excellent features including and huge family room with vaulted ceiling and decorative ceiling fan, and cozy wood burning fireplace with electric start. The kitchen is a functional galley kitchen that opens to the adjacent dining room and also has a serving counter making entertaining a snap!



The Condo is all on the upper level, and has many windows and attractive landscaping with great views. The home is close to parks and the Indian creek trail network, as well as a nearby golf course.



This home has been meticulously cared for and offers an open floor plan for easy and flexible living.



Available: NOW!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Snow Removal and Lawn Care

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities.

Washer/Dryer Hookups



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.