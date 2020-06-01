All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8865 W. 106th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8865 W. 106th Terrace
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

8865 W. 106th Terrace

8865 West 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8865 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c52209b057 ----
Welcome to this spacious CONDO in a great Overland Park Location! This home has good sized bedrooms and 1 bath, and approximately 1,182 square feet. The property was built in 1986. The home has many excellent features including and huge family room with vaulted ceiling and decorative ceiling fan, and cozy wood burning fireplace with electric start. The kitchen is a functional galley kitchen that opens to the adjacent dining room and also has a serving counter making entertaining a snap!

The Condo is all on the upper level, and has many windows and attractive landscaping with great views. The home is close to parks and the Indian creek trail network, as well as a nearby golf course.

This home has been meticulously cared for and offers an open floor plan for easy and flexible living.

Available: NOW!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Snow Removal and Lawn Care
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities.
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have any available units?
8865 W. 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have?
Some of 8865 W. 106th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8865 W. 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8865 W. 106th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 W. 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8865 W. 106th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8865 W. 106th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 W. 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8865 W. 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8865 W. 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 W. 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8865 W. 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City