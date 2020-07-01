8743 W 106th Ter

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 207431
Great location with easy highway access at 435 and Antioch! Close to Corporate Woods and Johnson County Community College. Beautiful ground level corner unit with lots of natural light. Unique bonus sun room. Master has it's own sink, walk-in closet and private patio. Complex has clubhouse and pool. Car port, trash, water and snow removal included in rent. Washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207431
(RLNE5833004)