8743 W 106th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

2 bed, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 207431



Great location with easy highway access at 435 and Antioch! Close to Corporate Woods and Johnson County Community College. Beautiful ground level corner unit with lots of natural light. Unique bonus sun room. Master has it's own sink, walk-in closet and private patio. Complex has clubhouse and pool. Car port, trash, water and snow removal included in rent. Washer and dryer in unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207431

Property Id 207431



(RLNE5833004)