Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

8743 W 106th Ter

8743 West 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8743 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bed, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 207431

Great location with easy highway access at 435 and Antioch! Close to Corporate Woods and Johnson County Community College. Beautiful ground level corner unit with lots of natural light. Unique bonus sun room. Master has it's own sink, walk-in closet and private patio. Complex has clubhouse and pool. Car port, trash, water and snow removal included in rent. Washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207431
Property Id 207431

(RLNE5833004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 W 106th Ter have any available units?
8743 W 106th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8743 W 106th Ter have?
Some of 8743 W 106th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 W 106th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8743 W 106th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 W 106th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8743 W 106th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8743 W 106th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8743 W 106th Ter offers parking.
Does 8743 W 106th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8743 W 106th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 W 106th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8743 W 106th Ter has a pool.
Does 8743 W 106th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8743 W 106th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 W 106th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8743 W 106th Ter has units with dishwashers.

