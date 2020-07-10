8600 Grandview Ln.

Amenities
Great Updated Ranch Home with Large Yard - This 3 bedroom / 2 full bath Overland Park ranch features an updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Updated hall bathroom with new tile and vanity. Fresh paint throughout the interior and gleaming hardwood floors make this comfortable house your next home. Oversized fenced in yard along with storage shed and nice patio for enjoying these great fall days.
Available immediately. Pets accepted and approved on a case by case basis.
(RLNE3650209)