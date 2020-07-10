All apartments in Overland Park
8600 Grandview Ln.

8600 Grandview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Grandview Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Elmhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Updated Ranch Home with Large Yard - This 3 bedroom / 2 full bath Overland Park ranch features an updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Updated hall bathroom with new tile and vanity. Fresh paint throughout the interior and gleaming hardwood floors make this comfortable house your next home. Oversized fenced in yard along with storage shed and nice patio for enjoying these great fall days.

Available immediately. Pets accepted and approved on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3650209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Grandview Ln. have any available units?
8600 Grandview Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Grandview Ln. have?
Some of 8600 Grandview Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Grandview Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Grandview Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Grandview Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 Grandview Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8600 Grandview Ln. offer parking?
No, 8600 Grandview Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8600 Grandview Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Grandview Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Grandview Ln. have a pool?
No, 8600 Grandview Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8600 Grandview Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8600 Grandview Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Grandview Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 Grandview Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

