8409 Sante Fe Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill garage

Don't miss out on a rare rental in Overland Park! Very quiet street, unbeatable location.

Minutes from Historic downtown OP, Shawnee Mission West school district and easy access to shopping, dining and highways.

New, gleaming hardwood floors throughout!

3 bd/2 full baths with a true master bed/bath that comes with a walk-in shower.

Open living, dining and kitchen on main level. From your dining room, step out on to a lovely deck with a HUGE, fenced in yard. Nice shed for additional storage! Additional patio space off the deck for grillin' and chillin'.

New kitchen fridge and bonus garage fridge also provided!!

Beautiful, stone fireplace in the living room makes you feel right at home! New repairs make this a useable fireplace!

All 3 bedrooms on the same level with a full guest or kids bathroom that is completely renovated!!

Fresh paint throughout.

Newer roof and windows!

Maintenance free siding.

2 car attached garage with built in storage!! Laundry nook and washer/dryer stays for you!

Basement allows for wonderful storage, or any extra TV room!! No need to downsize! The pool table can stay if you will take good care of it.

Tenants cover lawn care and snow removal-owner will provide mower.

Text or email is best.

Please, no pets.

No evictions/rental judgements, no felonies-Serious inquiries only.