Overland Park, KS
8409 Sante Fe Ln
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

8409 Sante Fe Ln

8409 Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8409 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Santa Fe Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss out on a rare rental in Overland Park! Very quiet street, unbeatable location.
Minutes from Historic downtown OP, Shawnee Mission West school district and easy access to shopping, dining and highways.
New, gleaming hardwood floors throughout!
3 bd/2 full baths with a true master bed/bath that comes with a walk-in shower.
Open living, dining and kitchen on main level. From your dining room, step out on to a lovely deck with a HUGE, fenced in yard. Nice shed for additional storage! Additional patio space off the deck for grillin' and chillin'.
New kitchen fridge and bonus garage fridge also provided!!
Beautiful, stone fireplace in the living room makes you feel right at home! New repairs make this a useable fireplace!
All 3 bedrooms on the same level with a full guest or kids bathroom that is completely renovated!!
Fresh paint throughout.
Newer roof and windows!
Maintenance free siding.
2 car attached garage with built in storage!! Laundry nook and washer/dryer stays for you!
Basement allows for wonderful storage, or any extra TV room!! No need to downsize! The pool table can stay if you will take good care of it.
Tenants cover lawn care and snow removal-owner will provide mower.
Text or email is best.
Please, no pets.
No evictions/rental judgements, no felonies-Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have any available units?
8409 Sante Fe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have?
Some of 8409 Sante Fe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 Sante Fe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8409 Sante Fe Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 Sante Fe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8409 Sante Fe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8409 Sante Fe Ln does offer parking.
Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8409 Sante Fe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have a pool?
No, 8409 Sante Fe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have accessible units?
No, 8409 Sante Fe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 Sante Fe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 Sante Fe Ln has units with dishwashers.
