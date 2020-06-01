All apartments in Overland Park
8405 W. 119th Terrace

8405 West 119th Terrace · (913) 266-5608
Location

8405 West 119th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8405 W. 119th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
{8405} Excellent OP Location + Blue Valley North HS + Hardwood Floors + Full Unfinished Basement and Two Car Garage - Gleaming wood floors and amazing stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings & white woodwork throughout, new carpet, updated kitchen with tile floors, back splash and counters. Formal dining room.

Spacious master suite w/spa-like bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Unfinished basement great for storage. Fenced yard!

Great location with beautiful landscaping and deck! Newer driveway!

Antioch to 120th. Right (East) to Mackey, Left (North) on Mackey and it will curve around and become 119th. House is on the right.

Sorry, no cats.

Elem: Valley Park
Middle: Overland Trail
Senior: Blue Valley North

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3348125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

