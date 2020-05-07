All apartments in Overland Park
8307 Santa Fe Lane
8307 Santa Fe Lane

8307 Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8307 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Santa Fe Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious basement unit! Includes gas, electric and water, only pay for trash! Access to shared washer and dryer. Off street parking! The landlord pays for the water, gas, and electricity in the unit, Tenant is responsible for trash service. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided and tenant may utilize them. This unit is located on the lower level of a duplex- the entry door is in the back of the duplex (there is a driveway in back). Heat/cool thermostat is controlled by upper unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
8307 Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8307 Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8307 Santa Fe Lane offers parking.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 Santa Fe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
No, 8307 Santa Fe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 8307 Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8307 Santa Fe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8307 Santa Fe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8307 Santa Fe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

