8307 Santa Fe Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Spacious basement unit! Includes gas, electric and water, only pay for trash! Access to shared washer and dryer. Off street parking! The landlord pays for the water, gas, and electricity in the unit, Tenant is responsible for trash service. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided and tenant may utilize them. This unit is located on the lower level of a duplex- the entry door is in the back of the duplex (there is a driveway in back). Heat/cool thermostat is controlled by upper unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.