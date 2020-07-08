All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

8004 Newton

8004 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Historic Overland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a5d550097 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. You will be charmed by this Remodelled two bedroom Bungalow with Tons of character. Extra nice updated bathroom with tile shower, glass block window and granite countertop. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All appliances provided, even washer and dryer! Second floor has very large dormer room that could be another bedroom, family room, play room, crafts room or lots more. You\'ll love relaxing on the classic front porch or screened back porch overlooking the nice lawn with mature trees. Full basement plus oversize two-car detached garage.Just two blocks from the restaurants, shops and city market in Downtown Overland Park.NO PETS PLEASE AVAILABLE: October 1 LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Not accepted BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished Please check out all of our listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/applicant, non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Newton have any available units?
8004 Newton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Newton have?
Some of 8004 Newton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Newton currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Newton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Newton pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 Newton is pet friendly.
Does 8004 Newton offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Newton offers parking.
Does 8004 Newton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8004 Newton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Newton have a pool?
No, 8004 Newton does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Newton have accessible units?
No, 8004 Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Newton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Newton has units with dishwashers.

