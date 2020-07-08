8004 Newton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a5d550097 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. You will be charmed by this Remodelled two bedroom Bungalow with Tons of character. Extra nice updated bathroom with tile shower, glass block window and granite countertop. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All appliances provided, even washer and dryer! Second floor has very large dormer room that could be another bedroom, family room, play room, crafts room or lots more. You\'ll love relaxing on the classic front porch or screened back porch overlooking the nice lawn with mature trees. Full basement plus oversize two-car detached garage.Just two blocks from the restaurants, shops and city market in Downtown Overland Park.NO PETS PLEASE AVAILABLE: October 1 LEASE TERM: One or more years PETS: Not accepted BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished Please check out all of our listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/applicant, non-refundable