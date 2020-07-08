7909 W 117th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b845fa6083 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED so showings are by appointment only with 24 hour notice. Spacious patio home with numerous upgrades. Tile in entry, great room has high ceiling, fireplace and is open to formal dining - both rooms with hardwood floors. Kitchen boasts Corian counter/sink, hardwood floors, eat-in area and 2 pantries, plus laundry off kitchen. Master bath has tile floor, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom on main level has large bay window. Downstairs boasts large family room with 2nd fireplace and walk-out to patio. Terrific, mirrored workout room with tiled floor and 3rd BR with full bath on lower level, plus a great storage area with numerous shelves. Upgraded shutters throughout and Hunter Douglas roll up blinds on both sliding doors - all window treatments very nice... Lawn care provided!! Great location near 119th and Metcalf, in Blue Valley School District. Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refunable