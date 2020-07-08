All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7909 W 117th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7909 W 117th St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

7909 W 117th St

7909 West 117th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7909 West 117th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b845fa6083 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED so showings are by appointment only with 24 hour notice. Spacious patio home with numerous upgrades. Tile in entry, great room has high ceiling, fireplace and is open to formal dining - both rooms with hardwood floors. Kitchen boasts Corian counter/sink, hardwood floors, eat-in area and 2 pantries, plus laundry off kitchen. Master bath has tile floor, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom on main level has large bay window. Downstairs boasts large family room with 2nd fireplace and walk-out to patio. Terrific, mirrored workout room with tiled floor and 3rd BR with full bath on lower level, plus a great storage area with numerous shelves. Upgraded shutters throughout and Hunter Douglas roll up blinds on both sliding doors - all window treatments very nice... Lawn care provided!! Great location near 119th and Metcalf, in Blue Valley School District. Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refunable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 W 117th St have any available units?
7909 W 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 W 117th St have?
Some of 7909 W 117th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 W 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
7909 W 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 W 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 7909 W 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7909 W 117th St offer parking?
No, 7909 W 117th St does not offer parking.
Does 7909 W 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 W 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 W 117th St have a pool?
No, 7909 W 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 7909 W 117th St have accessible units?
No, 7909 W 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 W 117th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 W 117th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City