Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

7823 West 158th Court

7823 158th Court · No Longer Available
Location

7823 158th Court, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Townhouse in South Overland Park. Blue Valley Schools. This townhouse features 3 levels great living space. Fresh paint, fixtures, and flooring throughout. All appliances stay including the clothes washer and dryer. Well maintained and updated. Relax by the fireplace, enjoy the expansive basement or take it easy on the private deck. Great location off 159th street and west Metcalf. Great entertainment and shopping in close proximity. Blue Valley Schools (BV West High School, Pleasant Ridge Middle and Cedar Hills Elementary). Please verify schools.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 West 158th Court have any available units?
7823 West 158th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 West 158th Court have?
Some of 7823 West 158th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 West 158th Court currently offering any rent specials?
7823 West 158th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 West 158th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 West 158th Court is pet friendly.
Does 7823 West 158th Court offer parking?
No, 7823 West 158th Court does not offer parking.
Does 7823 West 158th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 West 158th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 West 158th Court have a pool?
No, 7823 West 158th Court does not have a pool.
Does 7823 West 158th Court have accessible units?
No, 7823 West 158th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 West 158th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 West 158th Court does not have units with dishwashers.

