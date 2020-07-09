7823 West 158th Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Townhouse in South Overland Park. Blue Valley Schools. This townhouse features 3 levels great living space. Fresh paint, fixtures, and flooring throughout. All appliances stay including the clothes washer and dryer. Well maintained and updated. Relax by the fireplace, enjoy the expansive basement or take it easy on the private deck. Great location off 159th street and west Metcalf. Great entertainment and shopping in close proximity. Blue Valley Schools (BV West High School, Pleasant Ridge Middle and Cedar Hills Elementary). Please verify schools.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.