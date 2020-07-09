All apartments in Overland Park
7817 Kessler Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:17 PM

7817 Kessler Lane

7817 Kessler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7817 Kessler Lane, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacous fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling for an open feel. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday May 23rd from 11am to 12:30. please stop by and look.
text and email work best for quicker response to questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Kessler Lane have any available units?
7817 Kessler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7817 Kessler Lane have?
Some of 7817 Kessler Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Kessler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Kessler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Kessler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7817 Kessler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7817 Kessler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7817 Kessler Lane offers parking.
Does 7817 Kessler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 Kessler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Kessler Lane have a pool?
No, 7817 Kessler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Kessler Lane have accessible units?
No, 7817 Kessler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Kessler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7817 Kessler Lane has units with dishwashers.

