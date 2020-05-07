All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7736 West 148th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:36 PM

7736 West 148th Street

7736 West 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7736 West 148th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by 5/1.2020!!
Move in ready 2-story townhome in Heatherwood! Sits on cul-de-sac. Large open floor pan with beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room! Kitchen/dining is right off the living room and has access to outdoor deck. All bedrooms and both full baths are upstairs. Huge unfinished basement and 2 car garage! Easy access to 135th and 151st shops and dining!

Virtual tour-
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TnhnyF5R48b&mls=1

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 West 148th Street have any available units?
7736 West 148th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7736 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7736 West 148th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7736 West 148th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7736 West 148th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7736 West 148th Street offers parking.
Does 7736 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 West 148th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 West 148th Street have a pool?
No, 7736 West 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7736 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 7736 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 West 148th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7736 West 148th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7736 West 148th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

