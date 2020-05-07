7736 West 148th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by 5/1.2020!!

Move in ready 2-story townhome in Heatherwood! Sits on cul-de-sac. Large open floor pan with beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room! Kitchen/dining is right off the living room and has access to outdoor deck. All bedrooms and both full baths are upstairs. Huge unfinished basement and 2 car garage! Easy access to 135th and 151st shops and dining!



Virtual tour-

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TnhnyF5R48b&mls=1



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



