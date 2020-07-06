7719 W 158th Ter

Amenities
Affordable & Spacious Townhouse - Available NOW!!! - Property Id: 171301
Opportunity is Knocking!! This beauty offers 3 Full Size Bedrooms and 3 Full Bath with a spacious finished basement, great two car garage and all the upgrades you can imagine.Near all major highways, great shopping, entertainment, dinning and the fabulous Blue Valley Schools. AVAILABLE to MOVE-IN TODAY!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171301
Property Id 171301
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5381729)