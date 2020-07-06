All apartments in Overland Park
7719 W 158th Ter
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7719 W 158th Ter

7719 W 158th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

7719 W 158th Ter, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Affordable & Spacious Townhouse - Available NOW!!! - Property Id: 171301

Opportunity is Knocking!! This beauty offers 3 Full Size Bedrooms and 3 Full Bath with a spacious finished basement, great two car garage and all the upgrades you can imagine.Near all major highways, great shopping, entertainment, dinning and the fabulous Blue Valley Schools. AVAILABLE to MOVE-IN TODAY!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171301
Property Id 171301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 W 158th Ter have any available units?
7719 W 158th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 W 158th Ter have?
Some of 7719 W 158th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 W 158th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7719 W 158th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 W 158th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7719 W 158th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7719 W 158th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7719 W 158th Ter offers parking.
Does 7719 W 158th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7719 W 158th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 W 158th Ter have a pool?
No, 7719 W 158th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7719 W 158th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7719 W 158th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 W 158th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7719 W 158th Ter has units with dishwashers.

