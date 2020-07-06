7719 W 158th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Affordable & Spacious Townhouse - Available NOW!!! - Property Id: 171301



Opportunity is Knocking!! This beauty offers 3 Full Size Bedrooms and 3 Full Bath with a spacious finished basement, great two car garage and all the upgrades you can imagine.Near all major highways, great shopping, entertainment, dinning and the fabulous Blue Valley Schools. AVAILABLE to MOVE-IN TODAY!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171301

Property Id 171301



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5381729)