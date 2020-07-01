All apartments in Overland Park
7612 W 59th Terrace
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

7612 W 59th Terrace

7612 West 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7612 West 59th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7612 W. 59th Terrace #27 - This nicely maintained north Overland Park, Kansas condo offers 1 bedroom and 1 bath. It is located in The Deveraux Condominium complex. The floors are carpeted with vinyl in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. The condo has a nice deck off the living room. This unit includes one covered parking space. One small pet is accepted with an additional deposit of $200 and a $20 monthly pet fee.
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $825.00 per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2117705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 W 59th Terrace have any available units?
7612 W 59th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7612 W 59th Terrace have?
Some of 7612 W 59th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 W 59th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7612 W 59th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 W 59th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7612 W 59th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7612 W 59th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7612 W 59th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7612 W 59th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 W 59th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 W 59th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7612 W 59th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7612 W 59th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7612 W 59th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 W 59th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 W 59th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

