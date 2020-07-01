Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

7612 W. 59th Terrace #27 - This nicely maintained north Overland Park, Kansas condo offers 1 bedroom and 1 bath. It is located in The Deveraux Condominium complex. The floors are carpeted with vinyl in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. The condo has a nice deck off the living room. This unit includes one covered parking space. One small pet is accepted with an additional deposit of $200 and a $20 monthly pet fee.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent $825.00 per Month



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2117705)