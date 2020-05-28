All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6422 W 134th Terr

6422 West 134th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6422 West 134th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66209
Deer Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
6422 W 134th Terr Available 07/08/19 {6422) Village of Deer Creek + Main Level Master + Maintenance Provided - Gorgeous townhome in lovely Village of Deer Creek.

Excellent location near all of Leawood's best food, shopping and fun! Well cared for, 1 owner and 1 occupant property - not your average rental!

Main level living w/ bright living room, fireplace, kitchen, laundry room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!

Master suite is spacious and updated - bathroom w/ tub, separate shower, double sinks & walk in closet! 2nd bedroom would be ideal office w/ street facing window.

Partially covered deck off of the dining room!

Downstairs offer even more living space, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and unfinished portion for storage!

Walk out basement w/ patio!

Overland Trail Elementary
Overland Trail Middle
Blue Valley North High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3968360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 W 134th Terr have any available units?
6422 W 134th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 W 134th Terr have?
Some of 6422 W 134th Terr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 W 134th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6422 W 134th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 W 134th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 W 134th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6422 W 134th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 6422 W 134th Terr offers parking.
Does 6422 W 134th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 W 134th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 W 134th Terr have a pool?
No, 6422 W 134th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6422 W 134th Terr have accessible units?
No, 6422 W 134th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 W 134th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 W 134th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
