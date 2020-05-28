Amenities
6422 W 134th Terr Available 07/08/19 {6422) Village of Deer Creek + Main Level Master + Maintenance Provided - Gorgeous townhome in lovely Village of Deer Creek.
Excellent location near all of Leawood's best food, shopping and fun! Well cared for, 1 owner and 1 occupant property - not your average rental!
Main level living w/ bright living room, fireplace, kitchen, laundry room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!
Master suite is spacious and updated - bathroom w/ tub, separate shower, double sinks & walk in closet! 2nd bedroom would be ideal office w/ street facing window.
Partially covered deck off of the dining room!
Downstairs offer even more living space, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and unfinished portion for storage!
Walk out basement w/ patio!
Overland Trail Elementary
Overland Trail Middle
Blue Valley North High
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3968360)