on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

6422 W 134th Terr Available 07/08/19 {6422) Village of Deer Creek + Main Level Master + Maintenance Provided - Gorgeous townhome in lovely Village of Deer Creek.



Excellent location near all of Leawood's best food, shopping and fun! Well cared for, 1 owner and 1 occupant property - not your average rental!



Main level living w/ bright living room, fireplace, kitchen, laundry room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!



Master suite is spacious and updated - bathroom w/ tub, separate shower, double sinks & walk in closet! 2nd bedroom would be ideal office w/ street facing window.



Partially covered deck off of the dining room!



Downstairs offer even more living space, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and unfinished portion for storage!



Walk out basement w/ patio!



Overland Trail Elementary

Overland Trail Middle

Blue Valley North High



No Cats Allowed



