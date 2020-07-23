All apartments in Overland Park
6148 W 157th Ter

6148 157th Terrace · (469) 865-9371
Location

6148 157th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2150 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family home BV School District - Property Id: 321597

Available 8/1/2020; Showings 7/17/2020

Beautiful Single-Family home with 4 bed/3 full bath in a Blue Valley Schooling District located on 159th between Metcalf and Nall. Corner Cul-de-sac lot, Great View to the Lake, Walk to Elementary School, Two Car garage.

Very spacious living room with a fireplace, Open upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, updated backsplash, wooden floor, SS Appliances includes Dishwasher, New refrigerator, New Microwave etc. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and a walk in closet and Other Two bedrooms share the hallway bathroom in the same level. All Bedrooms has fans and closets.

Basement is finished with a great living space, one-bedroom, full bath, laundry room and walkout to patio. Lots of windows throughout the house, makes a great natural lighting.

Tenant pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Additional $30/pet.

You don't want to miss this great opportunity! Please call or text to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6148-w-157th-ter-overland-park-ks/321597
Property Id 321597

(RLNE5960149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 W 157th Ter have any available units?
6148 W 157th Ter has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 W 157th Ter have?
Some of 6148 W 157th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 W 157th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6148 W 157th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 W 157th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 W 157th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6148 W 157th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6148 W 157th Ter offers parking.
Does 6148 W 157th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 W 157th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 W 157th Ter have a pool?
No, 6148 W 157th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6148 W 157th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6148 W 157th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 W 157th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 W 157th Ter has units with dishwashers.
