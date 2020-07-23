Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family home BV School District - Property Id: 321597



Available 8/1/2020; Showings 7/17/2020



Beautiful Single-Family home with 4 bed/3 full bath in a Blue Valley Schooling District located on 159th between Metcalf and Nall. Corner Cul-de-sac lot, Great View to the Lake, Walk to Elementary School, Two Car garage.



Very spacious living room with a fireplace, Open upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, updated backsplash, wooden floor, SS Appliances includes Dishwasher, New refrigerator, New Microwave etc. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and a walk in closet and Other Two bedrooms share the hallway bathroom in the same level. All Bedrooms has fans and closets.



Basement is finished with a great living space, one-bedroom, full bath, laundry room and walkout to patio. Lots of windows throughout the house, makes a great natural lighting.



Tenant pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Additional $30/pet.



You don't want to miss this great opportunity! Please call or text to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6148-w-157th-ter-overland-park-ks/321597

