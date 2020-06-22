All apartments in Overland Park
5603 West 97th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5603 West 97th Street

5603 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5603 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 1/2 duplex with just a short walk to John Deimer grade school & Indian Woods Middle school. Walk to Sprouts & all the other great Nall Hills Shops! HVAC 5 years old, newer slider in kitchen leads to a patio & fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, new kitchen backsplash, refinished hardwood flooring, new carpet, and paint . Large 2-car garage. FR/office/non-conforming 4th bedroom on garage level. Sub-basement with utilities & laundry.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW BY FOLLOWING THE LINK BELOW!!

https://secure.rently.com/properties/702333

Property is listed for $1550. Free month of rent will be used on the second month of the lease. Or it can be prorated across 12 payments making the rent $1420
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 West 97th Street have any available units?
5603 West 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 West 97th Street have?
Some of 5603 West 97th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5603 West 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 West 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5603 West 97th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5603 West 97th Street does offer parking.
Does 5603 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 West 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 West 97th Street have a pool?
No, 5603 West 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5603 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 5603 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 West 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
