4815 Woodward St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d4f3cb05a ---- Roomy and light living room with vaulted ceiling walks out to wood deck that overlooks nice back yard and wooded area. Galley type kitchen with serving bar. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level. Additional bedroom, second full bath, laundry and 2-car garage on lower level. Rear-entry double garage provides plenty of parking. Located 3 blocks from I-35 and Antioch, convenient to Downtown, Plaza, KU Med Center, Westport and more. AVAILABLE: July 1st LEASE TERM: One or more years ROOMS: Living room 18x 13 Kitchen 9 x 8 Bedroom 1 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 12 x 10 Bath 1 7 x 5 Bedroom 3 12 x 10 lower level Bath/Laundry 12 x 6 lower level Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable