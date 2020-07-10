All apartments in Overland Park
4815 Woodward St

4815 Woodward Street · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Woodward Street, Overland Park, KS 66203
North Overland Park Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d4f3cb05a ---- Roomy and light living room with vaulted ceiling walks out to wood deck that overlooks nice back yard and wooded area. Galley type kitchen with serving bar. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level. Additional bedroom, second full bath, laundry and 2-car garage on lower level. Rear-entry double garage provides plenty of parking. Located 3 blocks from I-35 and Antioch, convenient to Downtown, Plaza, KU Med Center, Westport and more. AVAILABLE: July 1st LEASE TERM: One or more years ROOMS: Living room 18x 13 Kitchen 9 x 8 Bedroom 1 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 12 x 10 Bath 1 7 x 5 Bedroom 3 12 x 10 lower level Bath/Laundry 12 x 6 lower level Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Woodward St have any available units?
4815 Woodward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 4815 Woodward St currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Woodward St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Woodward St pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Woodward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 4815 Woodward St offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Woodward St offers parking.
Does 4815 Woodward St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Woodward St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Woodward St have a pool?
No, 4815 Woodward St does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Woodward St have accessible units?
No, 4815 Woodward St does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Woodward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Woodward St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Woodward St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Woodward St does not have units with air conditioning.

