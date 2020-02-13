All apartments in Overland Park
16464 Bond St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

16464 Bond St

16464 Bond St · No Longer Available
Location

16464 Bond St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
16464 Bond St Available 06/01/20 Mills Farm Subdivision - Beautiful 1.5 story home with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in south Overland Park in the coveted Mills Farm Subdivision. 4900 sq ft of living space that includes a finished basement. New paint throughout. All stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Partially fenced backyard with large covered patio and gas/wood burning fireplace. 3 car garage. Basement has beer taps and 10 TVs and can be negotiated to stay. Home is available June 1 but can be ready sooner if needed. Pets welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50/mo in rent per pet. Rent is $4395/mo with a $4395 security deposit. Home includes access to Mills Farm clubhouse, workout facility and 3 pools. One+ year lease preferred but shorter lease can be negotiated.

(RLNE5702168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16464 Bond St have any available units?
16464 Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 16464 Bond St have?
Some of 16464 Bond St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16464 Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
16464 Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16464 Bond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16464 Bond St is pet friendly.
Does 16464 Bond St offer parking?
Yes, 16464 Bond St offers parking.
Does 16464 Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16464 Bond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16464 Bond St have a pool?
Yes, 16464 Bond St has a pool.
Does 16464 Bond St have accessible units?
No, 16464 Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 16464 Bond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16464 Bond St does not have units with dishwashers.

