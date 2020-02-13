Amenities

16464 Bond St Available 06/01/20 Mills Farm Subdivision - Beautiful 1.5 story home with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in south Overland Park in the coveted Mills Farm Subdivision. 4900 sq ft of living space that includes a finished basement. New paint throughout. All stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Partially fenced backyard with large covered patio and gas/wood burning fireplace. 3 car garage. Basement has beer taps and 10 TVs and can be negotiated to stay. Home is available June 1 but can be ready sooner if needed. Pets welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50/mo in rent per pet. Rent is $4395/mo with a $4395 security deposit. Home includes access to Mills Farm clubhouse, workout facility and 3 pools. One+ year lease preferred but shorter lease can be negotiated.



(RLNE5702168)