15852 Glenwood Ave.

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

{15852} Available Immediately! Walking distance to BV Schools + Finished W/O Basement + Fenced yard - Well-maintained move-in ready home featuring 4 large bedrooms and 3 full baths! The spacious and open great room featuring an updated tile fireplace greets you as you walk-in with stairs leading up to the kitchen & bedroom level. The kitchen features a beautiful granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and corner sink. The eat-in kitchen is the perfect size for entertaining while overlooking the deck & fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the upper level. The large master features newer carpet, vaulted ceiling with fan and updated bath with separate shower & tub. The light & bright finished walkout basement provides a recreation room with tile flooring, 3rd full bath & 4th bedroom making a nice and comfortable space for your guests!



This home is within walking distance of Stanley Elementary & Blue Valley High School!



Extra storage located in the sub-basement.



Stanley Elementary

Blue Valley Middle School

Blue Valley High School



LIV: 16 X 13

MBR: 15 X 13

BR2: 11 X 10

BR3: 13 X 11



