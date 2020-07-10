All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15852 Glenwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15852 Glenwood Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

15852 Glenwood Ave.

15852 Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Blue Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15852 Glenwood Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
{15852} Available Immediately! Walking distance to BV Schools + Finished W/O Basement + Fenced yard - Well-maintained move-in ready home featuring 4 large bedrooms and 3 full baths! The spacious and open great room featuring an updated tile fireplace greets you as you walk-in with stairs leading up to the kitchen & bedroom level. The kitchen features a beautiful granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and corner sink. The eat-in kitchen is the perfect size for entertaining while overlooking the deck & fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the upper level. The large master features newer carpet, vaulted ceiling with fan and updated bath with separate shower & tub. The light & bright finished walkout basement provides a recreation room with tile flooring, 3rd full bath & 4th bedroom making a nice and comfortable space for your guests!

This home is within walking distance of Stanley Elementary & Blue Valley High School!

Extra storage located in the sub-basement.

Stanley Elementary
Blue Valley Middle School
Blue Valley High School

LIV: 16 X 13
MBR: 15 X 13
BR2: 11 X 10
BR3: 13 X 11

(RLNE5817227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have any available units?
15852 Glenwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have?
Some of 15852 Glenwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15852 Glenwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15852 Glenwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15852 Glenwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15852 Glenwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 15852 Glenwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15852 Glenwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 15852 Glenwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15852 Glenwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15852 Glenwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15852 Glenwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS 66204
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City