15708 Conser Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.This gorgeous home has a ceiling fan and fireplace in the living room, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, the master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets, the master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and shower, and dual vanities. There is a bonus room with a wood burning fireplace amd there is a 4th bedroom off of the bonus room. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.