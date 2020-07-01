All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:07 AM

15708 Conser Street

15708 Conser Street · No Longer Available
Location

15708 Conser Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.This gorgeous home has a ceiling fan and fireplace in the living room, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, the master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets, the master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and shower, and dual vanities. There is a bonus room with a wood burning fireplace amd there is a 4th bedroom off of the bonus room. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15708 Conser Street have any available units?
15708 Conser Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15708 Conser Street have?
Some of 15708 Conser Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 Conser Street currently offering any rent specials?
15708 Conser Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15708 Conser Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15708 Conser Street is pet friendly.
Does 15708 Conser Street offer parking?
No, 15708 Conser Street does not offer parking.
Does 15708 Conser Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15708 Conser Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15708 Conser Street have a pool?
No, 15708 Conser Street does not have a pool.
Does 15708 Conser Street have accessible units?
No, 15708 Conser Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15708 Conser Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15708 Conser Street does not have units with dishwashers.

