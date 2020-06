Amenities

15641 Foster Street Available 08/01/20 Open Floor plan 3 Bed 3 Bath Overland Park home - View more Pictures at www.RoyalGateKC.com



Very Roomy 3 Bed home in south overland park. Large Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen walks out to a Large deck looking over the backyard. Master Bedroom has 2 walk in closets and full master bath. The finished basement has a great room for entertainment and play. Newer Carpet, well maintained home for lease



Lease Rate - $1850/month

Security Deposit - $1850

Animal deposit- $500/pet



