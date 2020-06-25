All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15007 Broadmoor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15007 Broadmoor Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:16 PM

15007 Broadmoor Street

15007 Broadmoor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15007 Broadmoor Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Homey, reverse 1.5 story home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Finished lower lever with walkout and bar. 1600 square feet on each level! Partially covered deck and back yard perfect for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood on street with no outlet yet close to highway access for an easy commute.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15007 Broadmoor Street have any available units?
15007 Broadmoor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15007 Broadmoor Street have?
Some of 15007 Broadmoor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15007 Broadmoor Street currently offering any rent specials?
15007 Broadmoor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15007 Broadmoor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15007 Broadmoor Street is pet friendly.
Does 15007 Broadmoor Street offer parking?
No, 15007 Broadmoor Street does not offer parking.
Does 15007 Broadmoor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15007 Broadmoor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15007 Broadmoor Street have a pool?
No, 15007 Broadmoor Street does not have a pool.
Does 15007 Broadmoor Street have accessible units?
No, 15007 Broadmoor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15007 Broadmoor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15007 Broadmoor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City