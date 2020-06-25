15007 Broadmoor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Homey, reverse 1.5 story home. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Finished lower lever with walkout and bar. 1600 square feet on each level! Partially covered deck and back yard perfect for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood on street with no outlet yet close to highway access for an easy commute.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.