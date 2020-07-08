14850 Robinson Street.

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, two car garage with garage door opener. A finished bonus room in the basement provides extra living space, and all the storage you need in the unfinished portion of the basement. The master bedroom is on the main floor, with two bed rooms and a bathroom upstairs. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com