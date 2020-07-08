All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like
14850 Robinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
14850 Robinson Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

14850 Robinson Street

14850 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14850 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, two car garage with garage door opener. A finished bonus room in the basement provides extra living space, and all the storage you need in the unfinished portion of the basement. The master bedroom is on the main floor, with two bed rooms and a bathroom upstairs. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14850 Robinson Street have any available units?
14850 Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14850 Robinson Street have?
Some of 14850 Robinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
14850 Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 14850 Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14850 Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 14850 Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 14850 Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 14850 Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 14850 Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 14850 Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14850 Robinson Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 BedroomsOverland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with ParkingOverland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City