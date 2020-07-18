All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:41 PM

12360 West 107th Terrace

12360 107th Terrace · (913) 213-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12360 107th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Home is occupied so we need at least 24 hours notice to current tenant; you will need to schedule a showing with our agent to meet you at the home.

Newer S/S fridge and dishwasher, and black microwave already present; a new black stove will be installed prior to new tenant move in.

You will love this open, floor plan! The fireplace is the focal point for the great room with vaulted ceilings. The dining room walks out to a large deck for entertaining. From here you can relax on the fully fenced, private, flagstone patio with a relaxing fountain. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and opens to the sunny breakfast nook. The master bedroom is large with its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedroom share the upper hall bathroom. The lower level family room has wet bar & walks out to the pretty patio; there is a convenient half bath on this level too. The sub basement has the 4th bedroom with egress window, FULL bathroom, laundry area and plenty of storage.

Wow, fenced yard, 2 family rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath & 3 community pools, no lawn mowing. Don’t miss out! Right by Johnson County Community College.

Elem Schl: Walnut Creek
Middle Schl: Pioneer Trail
High Schl: Olathe East
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12360 West 107th Terrace have any available units?
12360 West 107th Terrace has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12360 West 107th Terrace have?
Some of 12360 West 107th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12360 West 107th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12360 West 107th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12360 West 107th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12360 West 107th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12360 West 107th Terrace offer parking?
No, 12360 West 107th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12360 West 107th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12360 West 107th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12360 West 107th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 12360 West 107th Terrace has a pool.
Does 12360 West 107th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12360 West 107th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12360 West 107th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12360 West 107th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
