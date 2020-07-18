12360 West 107th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Home is occupied so we need at least 24 hours notice to current tenant; you will need to schedule a showing with our agent to meet you at the home.



Newer S/S fridge and dishwasher, and black microwave already present; a new black stove will be installed prior to new tenant move in.



You will love this open, floor plan! The fireplace is the focal point for the great room with vaulted ceilings. The dining room walks out to a large deck for entertaining. From here you can relax on the fully fenced, private, flagstone patio with a relaxing fountain. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and opens to the sunny breakfast nook. The master bedroom is large with its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedroom share the upper hall bathroom. The lower level family room has wet bar & walks out to the pretty patio; there is a convenient half bath on this level too. The sub basement has the 4th bedroom with egress window, FULL bathroom, laundry area and plenty of storage.



Wow, fenced yard, 2 family rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath & 3 community pools, no lawn mowing. Don’t miss out! Right by Johnson County Community College.



Elem Schl: Walnut Creek

Middle Schl: Pioneer Trail

High Schl: Olathe East

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.