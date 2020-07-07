All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:29 PM

12338 W 107th Terrace

12338 West 107th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12338 West 107th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef8424f03c ----
Open, spacious and ready to move in. The living room features a two-story vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Two large bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large finished basement that also has plenty of storage. Attached oversized garage. The fenced patio is steps away from the kitchen/dining area. All kitchen appliances provided.Across College from Johnson County Community College, close to Overland Park Medical Center, & convenient to shopping. Utilities provided:Trash, WaterAmenities included: Community Pool, Tennis Court, Use of Club House...Snow Removal and Lawn Maintenance provided.

AVAILABLE: April 15
LEASE TERM 1 or more years
PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age

ROOMS:
Living Room 17 x 13
Dining Room 14 x 12
Kitchen 10 x 9
Bedroom 1 16 x 10 Upper Level
Bedroom 2 10 x 10 Upper Level
Rec Room 17 x 13 Lower Leve
Bonus Room 11 x 10 Lower Level

Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12338 W 107th Terrace have any available units?
12338 W 107th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12338 W 107th Terrace have?
Some of 12338 W 107th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12338 W 107th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12338 W 107th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12338 W 107th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12338 W 107th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12338 W 107th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12338 W 107th Terrace offers parking.
Does 12338 W 107th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12338 W 107th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12338 W 107th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 12338 W 107th Terrace has a pool.
Does 12338 W 107th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12338 W 107th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12338 W 107th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12338 W 107th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

