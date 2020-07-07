12338 W 107th Terrace

Amenities

Open, spacious and ready to move in. The living room features a two-story vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Two large bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large finished basement that also has plenty of storage. Attached oversized garage. The fenced patio is steps away from the kitchen/dining area. All kitchen appliances provided.Across College from Johnson County Community College, close to Overland Park Medical Center, & convenient to shopping. Utilities provided:Trash, WaterAmenities included: Community Pool, Tennis Court, Use of Club House...Snow Removal and Lawn Maintenance provided.



AVAILABLE: April 15

LEASE TERM 1 or more years

PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age



ROOMS:

Living Room 17 x 13

Dining Room 14 x 12

Kitchen 10 x 9

Bedroom 1 16 x 10 Upper Level

Bedroom 2 10 x 10 Upper Level

Rec Room 17 x 13 Lower Leve

Bonus Room 11 x 10 Lower Level



Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable