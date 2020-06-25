12122 Craig Lane

Amenities

{12122} Spacious Lexington Park Two-Story + Cul de Sac + BV Schools + Finished Basement - Call or email today to view this rare Lexington Park rental home!



Great location with easy highway access and close to shopping. Located in Blue Valley North High School boundaries.



This home is approximately 2800 square feet, including a finished basement with wet bar and full bathroom.



The first floor features an open kitchen, formal dining room, large great room and half bath. Large windows throughout let in tons of natural light. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included.



The backyard is completely fenced and has a great patio for BBQs.



Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and french doors to the fabulous master bathroom - whirlpool tub, double vanity, private water closet and large walk in closet! Upstairs laundry for easy use!



Finished basement with fantastic wet bar and full bathroom!



Preferably no pets, owner will consider 1 small, mature dog for well qualified applicants with additional pet deposit.



Tomahawk Ridge Elementary

Overland Trail School

Blue Valley North High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3031149)