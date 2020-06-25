All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

12122 Craig Lane

12122 Craig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12122 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
{12122} Spacious Lexington Park Two-Story + Cul de Sac + BV Schools + Finished Basement - Call or email today to view this rare Lexington Park rental home!

Great location with easy highway access and close to shopping. Located in Blue Valley North High School boundaries.

This home is approximately 2800 square feet, including a finished basement with wet bar and full bathroom.

The first floor features an open kitchen, formal dining room, large great room and half bath. Large windows throughout let in tons of natural light. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included.

The backyard is completely fenced and has a great patio for BBQs.

Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and french doors to the fabulous master bathroom - whirlpool tub, double vanity, private water closet and large walk in closet! Upstairs laundry for easy use!

Finished basement with fantastic wet bar and full bathroom!

Preferably no pets, owner will consider 1 small, mature dog for well qualified applicants with additional pet deposit.

Tomahawk Ridge Elementary
Overland Trail School
Blue Valley North High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3031149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12122 Craig Lane have any available units?
12122 Craig Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12122 Craig Lane have?
Some of 12122 Craig Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12122 Craig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Craig Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Craig Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12122 Craig Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12122 Craig Lane offer parking?
No, 12122 Craig Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12122 Craig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12122 Craig Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Craig Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12122 Craig Lane has a pool.
Does 12122 Craig Lane have accessible units?
No, 12122 Craig Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 Craig Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12122 Craig Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
