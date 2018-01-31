12044 Hemlock Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cd3ca206d ---- Beautiful townhome, featuring 2 bedrooms plus a loft/office with 2 and luxurious bathrooms in the wonderful Westmont addition. Large master suite on main level overlooks the private patio. Laundry & half bath just off the kitchen. Second bedroom & bathroom upstairs next to the awesome loft overlooking family room. Private patio in the backyard with Lawncare provided! Large unfinished basement has tall ceilings with plenty of storage space. Trash and landscaping services included. Available: Now! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.