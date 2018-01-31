All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 12044 Hemlock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
12044 Hemlock Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

12044 Hemlock Street

12044 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12044 Hemlock Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cd3ca206d ---- Beautiful townhome, featuring 2 bedrooms plus a loft/office with 2 and luxurious bathrooms in the wonderful Westmont addition. Large master suite on main level overlooks the private patio. Laundry & half bath just off the kitchen. Second bedroom & bathroom upstairs next to the awesome loft overlooking family room. Private patio in the backyard with Lawncare provided! Large unfinished basement has tall ceilings with plenty of storage space. Trash and landscaping services included. Available: Now! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12044 Hemlock Street have any available units?
12044 Hemlock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12044 Hemlock Street have?
Some of 12044 Hemlock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12044 Hemlock Street currently offering any rent specials?
12044 Hemlock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12044 Hemlock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12044 Hemlock Street is pet friendly.
Does 12044 Hemlock Street offer parking?
No, 12044 Hemlock Street does not offer parking.
Does 12044 Hemlock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12044 Hemlock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12044 Hemlock Street have a pool?
No, 12044 Hemlock Street does not have a pool.
Does 12044 Hemlock Street have accessible units?
No, 12044 Hemlock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12044 Hemlock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12044 Hemlock Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City